The Sacramento Kings (48-33) square off against the Denver Nuggets (52-29) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Domantas Sabonis of the Kings and Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Altitude Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Sabonis, Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets lost to the Jazz on Saturday, 118-114. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a team-high 21 points (and chipped in three assists and zero boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 0 3 1 2 6 Jamal Murray 20 4 5 1 1 4 Michael Porter Jr. 15 4 2 0 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the field. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Nuggets get 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Caldwell-Pope gets the Nuggets 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 12.9 7.2 5.4 1 0.5 0.3 Jamal Murray 15.6 2.9 5.6 0.6 0.4 2.6 Aaron Gordon 12.1 5.3 2.9 0.8 0.8 0.6 Bruce Brown 13.3 4 2.5 1.1 0.8 0.6 Michael Porter Jr. 16 5.4 0.9 0.2 0.2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.