When the (3-6) go head to head against the (3-6) at Coors Field on Sunday, April 9 at 3:10 PM ET, Ryan Feltner will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 7).

The Rockies are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+120). The total for the game has been set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Feltner - COL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Chad Kuhl - WSH (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have been favorites in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Nationals have come away with three wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won one of seven games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

