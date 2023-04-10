The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has eight hits, which leads Colorado hitters this season, while batting .258 with five extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Cron has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this year, Cron has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings