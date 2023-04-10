Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .188 with two doubles.
- In six of nine games this season, Tovar got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow nine total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Matz (0-1) pitches for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.