Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field. German Marquez will be on the mound for Colorado, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 10 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 41 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Rockies rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.55 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.477 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Marquez will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started two games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Marquez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away German Márquez Julio Urías 4/6/2023 Nationals W 1-0 Home Kyle Freeland Josiah Gray 4/7/2023 Nationals L 10-5 Home José Ureña MacKenzie Gore 4/8/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 4/9/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl 4/10/2023 Cardinals - Home German Márquez Steven Matz 4/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas 4/12/2023 Cardinals - Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty 4/14/2023 Mariners - Away Austin Gomber Marco Gonzales 4/15/2023 Mariners - Away Ryan Feltner George Kirby 4/16/2023 Mariners - Away German Márquez Luis Castillo

