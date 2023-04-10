When the (4-6) square off against the (3-6) at Coors Field on Monday, April 10 at 8:40 PM ET, German Marquez will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 9).

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 11.5 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Marquez - COL (1-1, 4.76 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Rockies' game versus the Cardinals but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will C.J. Cron get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

St. Louis has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rockies have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 2-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+150) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.