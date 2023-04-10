Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is batting .297 with three doubles.
- Daza has gotten a hit in six of nine games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (44.4%).
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Daza has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Matz (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
