C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, C.J. Cron (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron leads Colorado in total hits (nine) this season while batting .257 with five extra-base hits.
- He ranks 101st in batting average, 135th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- This season, Cron has totaled at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this year, Cron has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.