In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.

Blackmon is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 72.7% of his 11 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

