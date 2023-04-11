Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is batting .167 with a home run and six walks.
  • Moustakas has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Moustakas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
