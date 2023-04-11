Paul Goldschmidt and Jurickson Profar will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 10 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .270 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Colorado has scored 48 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.31 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland will take to the mound for the Rockies, his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, throwing 6 2/3 innings without allowing a run.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Freeland has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/6/2023 Nationals W 1-0 Home Kyle Freeland Josiah Gray 4/7/2023 Nationals L 10-5 Home José Ureña MacKenzie Gore 4/8/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 4/9/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl 4/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-4 Home German Márquez Steven Matz 4/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas 4/12/2023 Cardinals - Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty 4/14/2023 Mariners - Away Austin Gomber Marco Gonzales 4/15/2023 Mariners - Away Ryan Feltner George Kirby 4/16/2023 Mariners - Away German Márquez Luis Castillo 4/17/2023 Pirates - Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill

