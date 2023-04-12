C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Cardinals.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron leads Colorado with 10 hits, batting .250 this season with six extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 108th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- This year, Cron has posted at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 30.0% of his games this season, and 9.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Cron has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (1-1) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
