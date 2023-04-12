Harold Castro -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 12 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)

Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Castro picked up a hit in 59.2% of his games last year (71 of 120), with at least two hits in 27 of them (22.5%).

He homered in 5.0% of his games in 2022 (six of 120), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Castro picked up an RBI in 28 games last year out of 120 (23.3%), including multiple RBIs in 11.7% of those games (14 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

In 25.8% of his 120 games last season, he scored (31 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.0%).

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 59 .295 AVG .249 .321 OBP .283 .396 SLG .366 16 XBH 14 2 HR 5 21 RBI 26 34/7 K/BB 45/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 60 GP 60 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (55.0%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (20.0%) 19 (31.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.0%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.7%) 13 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)