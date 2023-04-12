The Colorado Rockies and Mike Moustakas, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .188.

In three of seven games this year, Moustakas got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Moustakas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this season (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings