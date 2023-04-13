The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3.

The Avalanche's offense has put up 38 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 24 goals. They have had 33 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (24.2%). They are 8-1-1 in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-280)

Avalanche (-280) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.6)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 15-7-22 in overtime contests as part of a 49-24-7 overall record.

In the 27 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 15-8-4 record (good for 34 points).

The six times this season the Avalanche ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-1-3 (seven points).

Colorado has taken seven points from the 14 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (3-10-1 record).

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 55 times, and are 43-9-3 in those games (to register 89 points).

In the 34 games when Colorado has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 46 points after finishing 22-10-2.

In the 44 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 29-11-4 (62 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 17-13-2 to register 36 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.01 21st 10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.72 9th 8th 33.3 Shots 30.4 20th 17th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.4 10th 6th 24.8% Power Play % 19.5% 22nd 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 5th

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

