Alan Trejo is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Tommy Milone and the Seattle MarinersApril 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 14 against the Cardinals) he went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .357 with a double.
  • Twice in eight games this year, Trejo has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
  • Milone gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 36-year-old lefty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.