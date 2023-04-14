Having taken 10 in a row on the road, the Colorado Avalanche play at the Nashville Predators on Friday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT to catch the action as the Predators and Avalanche meet.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT

ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2022 Predators Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) COL 12/17/2022 Avalanche Predators 3-1 COL 11/10/2022 Avalanche Predators 5-3 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche's total of 218 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is seventh in the league.

With 266 goals (3.3 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 38 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 69 39 68 107 46 42 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 80 54 48 102 42 60 49.3% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 80 17 35 52 28 27 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 229 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players