How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having taken 10 in a row on the road, the Colorado Avalanche play at the Nashville Predators on Friday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT to catch the action as the Predators and Avalanche meet.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Avalanche vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/23/2022
|Predators
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) COL
|12/17/2022
|Avalanche
|Predators
|3-1 COL
|11/10/2022
|Avalanche
|Predators
|5-3 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche's total of 218 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is seventh in the league.
- With 266 goals (3.3 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 38 goals over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|69
|39
|68
|107
|46
|42
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|80
|54
|48
|102
|42
|60
|49.3%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|80
|17
|35
|52
|28
|27
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 229 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|84
|13
|41
|54
|44
|31
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|50
|17
|24
|41
|15
|24
|44.3%
