Avalanche vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (50-24-7) take a 10-game road win streak into a matchup with the Nashville Predators (42-31-8) on Friday, April 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT.
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-200)
|Predators (+170)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 64.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (38-21).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Colorado has gone 17-8 (winning 68.0%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 66.7%.
Avalanche vs. Predators Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|270 (12th)
|Goals
|220 (28th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|232 (12th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|43 (24th)
|51 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Three of Colorado's past 10 contests hit the over.
- During their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Avalanche's 3.3 average goals per game add up to 270 total, which makes them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Avalanche are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +50 this season.
