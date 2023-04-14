Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado with an OBP of .420, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Blackmon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 during his last games.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in nine of 12 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
- Gonzales (1-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.