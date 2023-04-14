Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (13) this season while batting .342 with five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .615 with two homers during his last games.
- This season, Diaz has posted at least one hit in 10 of 13 games (76.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Gonzales (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.