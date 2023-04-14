Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jurickson Profar (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .222 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Profar is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Profar has had a base hit in seven of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this season, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
- Gonzales (1-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.