Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .367 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 129th in slugging.
- In 91.7% of his games this year (11 of 12), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Bryant has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in five of 12 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
- Gonzales (1-0) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.