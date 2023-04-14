On Friday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .367 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 129th in slugging.
  • In 91.7% of his games this year (11 of 12), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in five of 12 games so far this year.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gonzales (1-0) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
