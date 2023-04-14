Friday's game between the Seattle Mariners (5-8) and the Colorado Rockies (5-8) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on April 14.

The probable starters are Marco Gonzales (1-0) for the Seattle Mariners and Austin Gomber (0-2) for the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Rockies vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Rockies have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (58 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.26 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule