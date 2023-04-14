(5-8) will take on the (5-8) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, April 14 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 Ks, Marco Gonzales will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Rockies are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Mariners (-175). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (1-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won three out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 2-4 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 2-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yonathan Daza 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

