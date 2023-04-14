Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yonathan Daza -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yonathan Daza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is hitting .292 with four doubles.
- Daza is batting .350 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Daza has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Daza has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Gonzales (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.