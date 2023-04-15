The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .229.
  • Cron has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (25.0%), and in 8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
