Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 1
The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|217
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|217.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5)
|216.5
|-222
|+175
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|216.5
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 112.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league while allowing 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +441 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks put up 116 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- These two teams average a combined 228.3 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow a combined 220 points per game, three more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has covered 42 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
- New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Donovan Mitchell
|29.5
|-125
|28.3
|Darius Garland
|21.5
|+100
|21.6
|Evan Mobley
|14.5
|-130
|16.2
|Jarrett Allen
|12.5
|-130
|14.3
|Caris LeVert
|11.5
|-125
|12.1
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Isaac Okoro or another Cavaliers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cavaliers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.