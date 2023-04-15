The Atlanta Hawks are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.

Boston has had an average of 229.4 points in its games this season, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Boston has won 16 of its 24 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in 54 of 82 outings.

The average over/under for Atlanta's contests this season is 236.6, 6.1 more points than this game's total.

Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawks have won in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 24.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.

Five of Celtics' past 10 contests have hit the over.

At home, Boston has a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).

The Celtics average just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Hawks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.

The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

