Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has four doubles and three walks while batting .200.
- In eight of 13 games this year, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Tovar has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.