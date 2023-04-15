Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-1.5
|237.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- In 40 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 total points.
- Sacramento has an average total of 238.8 in its contests this year, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- This season, Sacramento has been favored 51 times and won 35, or 68.6%, of those games.
- This season, Sacramento has won 35 of its 51 games, or 68.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 53.5% chance to win.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score above 237.5 points.
- Golden State has had an average of 236.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Golden State is 39-43-0 against the spread this season.
- The Warriors have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Golden State has won six of its 21 games, or 28.6%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- Golden State has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|40
|48.8%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236
|Warriors
|38
|46.3%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
- Three of Kings' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- In home games, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (27-14-0).
- The Kings average 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.
- When Sacramento totals more than 117.1 points, it is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Warriors have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
- Golden State has been better against the spread at home (27-14-0) than away (12-29-0) this year.
- The Warriors average only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings give up (118.1).
- When it scores more than 118.1 points, Golden State is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|45-37
|27-24
|40-42
|Warriors
|39-43
|10-13
|45-37
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Kings
|Warriors
|120.7
|118.9
|1
|2
|34-15
|29-17
|40-9
|34-12
|118.1
|117.1
|25
|21
|33-11
|34-18
|32-12
|39-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.