The Colorado Rockies and Mike Moustakas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is batting .136 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
  • Moustakas has a hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Moustakas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in five of nine games so far this year.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Kirby (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
