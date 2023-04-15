Tony Finau is in 34th place, with a score of -4, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to place a bet on Tony Finau at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tony Finau Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Finau has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Finau has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Finau has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

Finau has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Finau hopes to make the cut for the 12th straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 15 -10 269 3 23 7 11 $10.3M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Finau has an average finishing position of 35th in his past four appearances at this event.

Finau has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Finau finished 34th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 7,213 yards.

The average course Finau has played in the past year has been 97 yards longer than the 7,213 yards Harbour Town Golf Links will be at for this event.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which placed him in the 60th percentile of the field.

Finau shot better than 92% of the field at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Finau fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Finau carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.5).

Finau's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were less than the field average of 3.5.

At that last outing, Finau's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Finau finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 5.8.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Finau finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Finau Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Finau's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.