Sunday, Brian Serven and the Colorado Rockies take on the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 16, when he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)

Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Serven picked up a hit in 41.9% of his games last year (26 of 62), with multiple hits in eight of those contests (12.9%).

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 62 opportunities, 8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Serven drove in a run in 14.5% of his 62 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.1% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 25.8% of his 62 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.8% of those games (three).

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 26 .250 AVG .149 .330 OBP .176 .480 SLG .161 10 XBH 1 6 HR 0 14 RBI 2 18/11 K/BB 26/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 27 17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%) 5 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 13 (37.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (11.1%) 5 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.4%)

