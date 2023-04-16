Brian Serven Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sunday, Brian Serven and the Colorado Rockies take on the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 16, when he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.
Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)
- Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Serven picked up a hit in 41.9% of his games last year (26 of 62), with multiple hits in eight of those contests (12.9%).
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 62 opportunities, 8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Serven drove in a run in 14.5% of his 62 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.1% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 25.8% of his 62 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.8% of those games (three).
Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.250
|AVG
|.149
|.330
|OBP
|.176
|.480
|SLG
|.161
|10
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|2
|18/11
|K/BB
|26/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|17 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (33.3%)
|5 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|13 (37.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (11.1%)
|5 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (7.4%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to allow 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
- Castillo (1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7).
