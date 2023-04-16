C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
C.J. Cron -- hitting .146 with a home run and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .250.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 161st, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Cron has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 13 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games this season, and 7.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In three games this season (23.1%), Cron has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 1.02 ERA ranks sixth, .736 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
