Jeff Green be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 PM on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Green, in his last action, had three points in a 118-114 loss to the Jazz.

With prop bets in place for Green, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.8 8.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 11.6 11.9 PR -- 10.4 10.4 3PM 0.5 0.5 1



Jeff Green Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 4.6% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.9 per contest.

Green's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 115.8 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Timberwolves concede 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have given up 12.3 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Jeff Green vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 14 7 3 2 1 0 0 2/5/2023 18 5 3 0 0 1 1

