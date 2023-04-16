Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Kris Bryant -- batting .268 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .404, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in 12 of 14 games this season (85.7%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Bryant has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored a run in six of 14 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.