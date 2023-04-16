Kris Bryant -- batting .268 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .404, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in 12 of 14 games this season (85.7%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored a run in six of 14 games so far this season.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
