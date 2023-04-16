The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will match up in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

TNT, BSN, and ALT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score a combined 231.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 228.3 points per game combined, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Minnesota is 39-42-1 ATS this year.

