Sunday's 10:30 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Jamal Murray and the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards as players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets defeated the Kings 109-95. With 21 points, Bruce Brown was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown 21 6 6 3 0 0 Zeke Nnaji 18 7 1 1 0 2 Reggie Jackson 16 3 4 1 0 2

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown 15 4.4 3 1.3 0.8 0.6 Nikola Jokic 10.7 5.5 4.4 0.8 0.5 0.3 Jamal Murray 13.1 2.8 4.8 0.6 0.4 2.2 Aaron Gordon 11.1 4.9 2.7 0.8 0.7 0.6 Michael Porter Jr. 13.2 4.5 0.6 0.2 0.2 2.5

