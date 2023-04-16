Sunday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (6-8) versus the Colorado Rockies (5-9) at T-Mobile Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 16.

The Seattle Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (1-0, 1.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Noah Davis.

Rockies vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Rockies vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 matchups.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (27.3%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Colorado the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +230 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (61 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.28 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule