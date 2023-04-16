Luis Castillo gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +240 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -300 +240 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (27.3%) in those games.
  • Colorado has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +240 odds on it winning this game.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Colorado's games have gone over the total in eight of its 15 chances.
  • The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-4 2-6 3-2 2-8 3-7 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.