Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Yonathan Daza, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is batting .268 with four doubles.
- Daza has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).
- He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
- Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored a run in five of 14 games so far this year.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.02 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7).
