C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .236 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Cron has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (eight of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).
- He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this season (21.4%), Cron has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 43-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
