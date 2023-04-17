After going 0-for-3 in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is hitting .236 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
  • Cron has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (eight of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).
  • He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In three games this season (21.4%), Cron has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hill (0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 43-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
