After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is hitting .296 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Blackmon has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Hill (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 43-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.20, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.