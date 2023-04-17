Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .310.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (0-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 43-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
