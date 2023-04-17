Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- batting .237 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .204.
- In nine of 13 games this year, Profar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 13 games so far this year.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 43-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
