Yonathan Daza -- hitting .308 with four doubles and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is batting .268 with four doubles.
  • In 71.4% of his 14 games this season, Daza has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.
  • Daza has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 43-year-old has put up a 7.20 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
