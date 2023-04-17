Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Yonathan Daza -- hitting .308 with four doubles and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is batting .268 with four doubles.
- In 71.4% of his 14 games this season, Daza has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.
- Daza has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 43-year-old has put up a 7.20 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
