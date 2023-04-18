The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went -for- last time out, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .316 with two doubles.
  • In three of 11 games this season (27.3%), Trejo has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Trejo has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Velasquez (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
