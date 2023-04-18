Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18 will see the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Avalanche are the favorite (-200) in this matchup with the Kraken (+170).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-200)
|Kraken (+170)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have gone 39-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Colorado has gone 18-8 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).
- The Avalanche have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Avalanche with DraftKings.
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over twice.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 274 this season.
- The Avalanche are ranked ninth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.