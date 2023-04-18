On Tuesday, Brian Serven (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)

  • Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 26 of 62 games last year (41.9%) Serven had at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (12.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a long ball in five of 62 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14.5% of his games a year ago (nine of 62), Serven drove home a run. In five of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He came around to score 16 times in 62 games (25.8%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (4.8%).

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 26
.250 AVG .149
.330 OBP .176
.480 SLG .161
10 XBH 1
6 HR 0
14 RBI 2
18/11 K/BB 26/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 27
17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%)
5 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
13 (37.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (11.1%)
5 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranked 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Velasquez (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
