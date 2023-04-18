Brian Serven Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Brian Serven (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)
- Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 26 of 62 games last year (41.9%) Serven had at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (12.9%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a long ball in five of 62 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14.5% of his games a year ago (nine of 62), Serven drove home a run. In five of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He came around to score 16 times in 62 games (25.8%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (4.8%).
Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.250
|AVG
|.149
|.330
|OBP
|.176
|.480
|SLG
|.161
|10
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|2
|18/11
|K/BB
|26/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|17 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (33.3%)
|5 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|13 (37.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (11.1%)
|5 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (7.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff ranked 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Velasquez (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
