The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0. The over/under is 214.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -5.5 214.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 214.5 points in 47 of 82 games this season.
  • Cleveland has an average total of 219.1 in its outings this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.
  • Cleveland has won 47, or 73.4%, of the 64 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 27 of its 30 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The Cavaliers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 214.5 points in 62 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total for New York's games this season has been 229.1, 14.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York's ATS record is 46-36-0 this year.
  • The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 47 57.3% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220
Knicks 62 75.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.
  • Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).
  • The Cavaliers average only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
  • Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total six times.
  • This year, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
  • The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up (106.9).
  • When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-25
33-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
39-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-10
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-8

